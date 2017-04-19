Morning Notes
More Beds Likely at VHC - Virginia Hospital Center is likely to receive authorization to add more than 40 new beds. That's less than its original request of 100 new beds, for which it received push-back.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ARLnow.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Virginia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|VA Property Tax Exemption for Elderly and Disab... (Oct '10)
|Mon
|Owoman
|1,379
|Goddard: Background checks don't infringe on an...
|Apr 14
|Marauder
|2
|One woman has stirred the pot at Ben's Chili Bo...
|Apr 13
|repeat and share
|1
|McDonnell's Ex-In-Law Transgendered (Jul '10)
|Apr 7
|andet1987
|42
|Democrats clamor to take on Rep. Comstock in no...
|Apr 5
|USA Today
|1
|Mendota Post Office meeting yields few answers (Sep '11)
|Apr 2
|Democrappy
|2
|How Did Fla. Therapist Accused of S&M with Pati... (May '14)
|Mar 20
|Tim
|4
Find what you want!
Search Virginia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC