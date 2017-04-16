Medicaid expansion is right for Virginia

Gov. Terry McAuliffe on March 27 proposed an amendment to the state's budget which would expand Medicaid coverage across Virginia. The proposal follows Congress's failure to repeal the Affordable Care Act, though McAuliffe has pushed for the Medicaid expansion in the past.

