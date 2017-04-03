Manchin votes for West Virginia

When members of the U.S. Senate vote on whether to confirm federal Judge Neil Gorsuch as a justice of the Supreme Court, nearly every Democrat will vote Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., will not be among them. Neither will Sen. Heidi Heitkamp, D-N.D. Both revealed last week they will vote to confirm Gorsuch.

