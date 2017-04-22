Loyalty to Trump emerges as issue in Virginia Republican debate
Republican gubernatorial candidate Ed Gillespie, right, gestures as he participates in a tea party debate with Corey Stewart, left, and state Sen. Frank Wagner, center, at Goochland High School in Goochland, Va. Virginia Republicans' awkward relationship with President Trump was on display Saturday in a debate among the three candidates vying for the GOP nomination for governor.
Virginia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rat lungworm disease hits 2 more people in Hawaii
|Fri
|Nip
|1
|VA Property Tax Exemption for Elderly and Disab... (Oct '10)
|Apr 17
|Owoman
|1,379
|Goddard: Background checks don't infringe on an...
|Apr 14
|Marauder
|2
|One woman has stirred the pot at Ben's Chili Bo...
|Apr 13
|repeat and share
|1
|McDonnell's Ex-In-Law Transgendered (Jul '10)
|Apr 7
|andet1987
|42
|Democrats clamor to take on Rep. Comstock in no...
|Apr 5
|USA Today
|1
|Mendota Post Office meeting yields few answers (Sep '11)
|Apr 2
|Democrappy
|2
