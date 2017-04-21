Liberty and Justice for all Gala rais...

Liberty and Justice for all Gala raises money for Virginians with disabilities

Liberty and Justice for all Gala is a celebration and fundraiser held to support the work of the Disability Law Center of Virginia. The group also works with communities on issues related to accessibility; housing; education; employment; transportation; medical needs; and monitors institutions serving people with disabilities.

