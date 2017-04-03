Legislative Solutions: 2017 Virginia ...

Legislative Solutions: 2017 Virginia Legislative Recap

A year-long study of Virginia's existing Certificate of Public Need process was followed by the introduction of seven bills in the House of Delegates and three bills in the Senate. These bills would have either begun the reform of Virginia's existing COPN system or repealed existing COPN laws for most regulated services.

