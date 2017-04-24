Lawyer: Dad didn't shoot 4-year-old s...

Lawyer: Dad didn't shoot 4-year-old son, it was an accident

The lawyer for a man charged in his 4-year-old son's shooting death claims it was an accident. The Virginian-Pilot reported Tuesday that attorney Regis Rice said the toddler was playing with his father's gun.

