Justice vetoes West Virginia budget, chides lawmakers

Gov. Jim Justice Thursday likened legislators to children and vetoed the $4.1 billion budget passed this weekend by the Legislature. Justice made his announcement at a 2 p.m. press conference in the Lower Rotunda of the Capitol where he described the budget with a plate of bull dung and said the alleged budget deal with the Senate he announced this weekend, but never materialized, included what the Democrats wanted and tax reform supported by the Republicans.

