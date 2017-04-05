ICE arrests 82 in five-day sweep in Virginia, Maryland and D.C.

Agents for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrested 82 people in Virginia, Maryland and the District last week, including one who they said was identified as an officer in command of a Somali organization known for human rights abuses, rape, torture and killings. The arrests included 68 people with previous criminal convictions, ICE said in a news release that described the five-day operation as a routine, "targeted immigration enforcement."

