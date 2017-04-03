House rejects McAuliffe's effort to expand Medicaid
Sen. Richard H. Stuart, R-Stafford, listens to debate during the floor session of the Virginia Senate at the State Capitol in Richmond on Wednesday. Sen. Richard H. Stuart, R-Stafford, listens to debate during the floor session of the Virginia Senate at the State Capitol in Richmond on Wednesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.
Add your comments below
Virginia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Democrats clamor to take on Rep. Comstock in no...
|17 hr
|USA Today
|1
|McDonnell's Ex-In-Law Transgendered (Jul '10)
|Wed
|Crystal_Clear722
|40
|Mendota Post Office meeting yields few answers (Sep '11)
|Apr 2
|Democrappy
|2
|How Did Fla. Therapist Accused of S&M with Pati... (May '14)
|Mar 20
|Tim
|4
|Courier post cherry hill sells out to crime boss
|Mar 19
|Ken A
|3
|Oh, Look - "More Illegal Aliens On Virginia Vot...
|Mar 15
|YouDidntBuildThat
|7
|gary clemons circuit court loundon cty virginia
|Mar 15
|JOHN
|1
Find what you want!
Search Virginia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC