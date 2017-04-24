Hampton Roads' ship industry could lay off more than 1,000
" The ship-repair industry in Virginia's Hampton Roads region is preparing to lay off more than 1,000 employees as Congress works to approve a new national budget. The Virginian Pilot reports at least 1,000 layoffs are expected for the industry and some have already begun.
