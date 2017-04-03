Gov. McAuliffe keeps a perfect veto record
Terry McAuliffe not only set a record for the number of bills vetoed by a Virginia governor, he also has a perfect record for the number of vetoes sustained. Republicans in the General Assembly failed to override any of the 40 vetoes that the Democratic governor issued on bills passed during this year's legislative session, including measures that sought to increase voting requirements and make it easier to carry concealed weapons.
