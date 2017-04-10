Goshen Pass brush fire grows to 1,800 acres
A brush fire at Goshen Pass in Rockbridge County sent dead trees and rocks tumbling onto Virginia 39, forcing the Virginia Department of Transportation to close the roadway Wednesday night so crews could clear the debris.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsville Bulletin.
Comments
Add your comments below
Virginia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Goddard: Background checks don't infringe on an...
|Fri
|Marauder
|2
|One woman has stirred the pot at Ben's Chili Bo...
|Apr 13
|repeat and share
|1
|McDonnell's Ex-In-Law Transgendered (Jul '10)
|Apr 7
|andet1987
|42
|Democrats clamor to take on Rep. Comstock in no...
|Apr 5
|USA Today
|1
|Mendota Post Office meeting yields few answers (Sep '11)
|Apr 2
|Democrappy
|2
|How Did Fla. Therapist Accused of S&M with Pati... (May '14)
|Mar 20
|Tim
|4
|Courier post cherry hill sells out to crime boss
|Mar 19
|Ken A
|3
Find what you want!
Search Virginia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC