Gillespie, Stewart, Wagner fight against a insidera label in Virginiaa s GOP gubernatorial debate

Virginia gubernatorial candidate Ed Gillespie's Republican rivals on Thursday tried to cast the GOP front-runner as a Washington insider and member of the party establishment as Mr. Gillespie, Corey Stewart, and Frank Wagner squared off at a GOP debate held at Liberty University in Lynchburg, Va. Mr. Stewart, chairman of the Prince William County Board of Supervisors, referred to Mr. Gillespie as a "30-year lobbyist from Washington, D.C." and called his tax plan a "charade," saying it relies on unspecified revenues that can't be counted on to come to fruition.

