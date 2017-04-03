Georgia, New Law Recognizes Virginia Concealed Handgun Permits
Virginia - - - The Georgia Governor has just signed legislation which clarifies that Georgia honors Virginia CHPs! The new law goes into effect immediately, BUT DO NOT CARRY outside your vehicle in Georgia until the Georgia Attorney General shows Virginia permits as being honored on his website. Virginia owes a sincere debt of gratitude to my counterpart, Jerry Henry, and his group, Georgia Carry , to the Georgia General Assembly, especially State Representatives Powell, Jasperse, Clark, Lumsden, and Collins, and to Georgia Governor Nathan Deal.
