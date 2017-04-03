First step in Virginia marijuana reform
According to the National Survey of Drug Use and Health, 52 percent of all people 18 to 25 used marijuana in 2012. A group of state lawmakers held a closed meeting yesterday in which they decided the Virginia State Crime Commission will study marijuana decriminalization.
