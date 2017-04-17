Fire burns 3000 acres at Goshen Pass
The Virginia Department of Forestry says firefighters were busy Easter Sunday fighting a fire at Goshen Pass that has burned close to 3000 acres. As of late Sunday afternoon, the forestry department said they had it 80-percent contained.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WWWV-FM Charlottesville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Virginia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Goddard: Background checks don't infringe on an...
|Fri
|Marauder
|2
|One woman has stirred the pot at Ben's Chili Bo...
|Apr 13
|repeat and share
|1
|McDonnell's Ex-In-Law Transgendered (Jul '10)
|Apr 7
|andet1987
|42
|Democrats clamor to take on Rep. Comstock in no...
|Apr 5
|USA Today
|1
|Mendota Post Office meeting yields few answers (Sep '11)
|Apr 2
|Democrappy
|2
|How Did Fla. Therapist Accused of S&M with Pati... (May '14)
|Mar 20
|Tim
|4
|Courier post cherry hill sells out to crime boss
|Mar 19
|Ken A
|3
Find what you want!
Search Virginia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC