Female Virginia Senate clerk's salary brought up to male counterpart's
Senate Republican leaders have raised the salary of the female clerk of the chamber to bring it in line with her male counterpart on the House side, who was earning about $19,000 a year more, though she's been in the job far longer. The pay discrepancy was brought to light during the General Assembly session when Senate Majority Leader Thomas K. Norment Jr., R-James City, filed a budget amendment to give Senate Clerk Susan Clarke Schaar a raise.
