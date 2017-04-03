Federal Funds to Repair West Virginia Flood-Damaged Roads
Nearly $35 million in federal funding will help repair roads and highways damaged in West Virginia over the past two years. Jenkins says in a news release the state Department of Transportation will use $4 million for roads and infrastructure on federal lands in Greenbrier, Pocahontas and Randolph counties that were damaged in last June's flooding.
