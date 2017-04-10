Fed OKs groundbreaking collaboration between Georgia, Virginia ports

The federal government on Friday gave its approval to an innovative agreement that allows the Georgia Ports Authority and the Virginia Port Authority to begin discussing ways the two ports can share information in certain operational areas to position themselves as the U.S. East Coast's leading gateways for containerized cargo. A joint application to proceed with development of the "East Coast Gateway Terminal Agreement" was filed by the ports on Feb. 24. The application set into motion a 45-day review period - including a 12-day public comment period - by the Federal Maritime Commission.

