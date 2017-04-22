Experimental-plane pilot unscathed af...

Experimental-plane pilot unscathed after crash landing

A Washington-state man flying a one-seat experimental plane from Virginia to Georgia crashed landed his aircraft on Saturday in a field near the Leesburg Executive Airport, according to authorities. Joseph R. Bryant, 53, of Goldendale, Wash., the pilot, was not injured in the incident.

