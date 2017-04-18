Ex-Virginia officer says he had PTSD when he shot man
A former police officer in Virginia being sued by a man he shot says he suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder at the time. The Virginian-Pilot reports that former Norfolk police officer Neal Robertson testified Friday that he shot Marius Mitchell three times in January 2013 because he feared for his life after Mitchell got into his squad car and dragged him into traffic.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.
Add your comments below
Virginia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rat lungworm disease hits 2 more people in Hawaii
|Fri
|Nip
|1
|VA Property Tax Exemption for Elderly and Disab... (Oct '10)
|Apr 17
|Owoman
|1,379
|Goddard: Background checks don't infringe on an...
|Apr 14
|Marauder
|2
|One woman has stirred the pot at Ben's Chili Bo...
|Apr 13
|repeat and share
|1
|McDonnell's Ex-In-Law Transgendered (Jul '10)
|Apr 7
|andet1987
|42
|Democrats clamor to take on Rep. Comstock in no...
|Apr 5
|USA Today
|1
|Mendota Post Office meeting yields few answers (Sep '11)
|Apr 2
|Democrappy
|2
Find what you want!
Search Virginia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC