DOJ Charges Two Virginia Men For Obstructing Justice In ISIS Case
The Justice Department indicted two Virginia men Wednesday for lying and obstructing justice in relation to a case of an individual who attempted to join ISIS in 2014. According to the DOJ, the owners of a Fairfax gaming center were charged by a federal grand jury with conspiracy to obstruct justice and make false statements involving international terrorism, obstruction of justice and making false statements involving international terrorism.
