DOJ Charges Two Virginia Men For Obst...

DOJ Charges Two Virginia Men For Obstructing Justice In ISIS Case

Next Story Prev Story
34 min ago Read more: The Daily Caller

The Justice Department indicted two Virginia men Wednesday for lying and obstructing justice in relation to a case of an individual who attempted to join ISIS in 2014. According to the DOJ, the owners of a Fairfax gaming center were charged by a federal grand jury with conspiracy to obstruct justice and make false statements involving international terrorism, obstruction of justice and making false statements involving international terrorism.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Caller.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Virginia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election VA Property Tax Exemption for Elderly and Disab... (Oct '10) Mon Owoman 1,379
News Goddard: Background checks don't infringe on an... Apr 14 Marauder 2
News One woman has stirred the pot at Ben's Chili Bo... Apr 13 repeat and share 1
News McDonnell's Ex-In-Law Transgendered (Jul '10) Apr 7 andet1987 42
News Democrats clamor to take on Rep. Comstock in no... Apr 5 USA Today 1
News Mendota Post Office meeting yields few answers (Sep '11) Apr 2 Democrappy 2
News How Did Fla. Therapist Accused of S&M with Pati... (May '14) Mar 20 Tim 4
See all Virginia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Virginia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Dalai Lama
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,987 • Total comments across all topics: 280,418,122

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC