Dog Safety: Remember to keep animals under control

Sgt. Kelly McGilton, dog warden with the Washington County Sheriff's Office, had an important reminder for local residents last week, after an incident in which a dog had to be shot and killed when he bit two men in a short period of time. "In winter people get lazy because no one is out so these dogs are able to roam, but now that it's warmer, more people are out, more children are running around and the community is more at risk with unsecured dogs," It is an animal owner's responsibility - both for the sake of other humans and the animal - to make sure it is restrained: inside a house, within a yard surrounded by a high-enough fence, on a sturdy leash or even wearing a muzzle if warranted.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsandSentinel.com.