DMV glitch informed some suspended drivers they could drive again

A spokesperson for the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles confirmed 13,000 incorrect orders of suspension were sent out to Virginians, and in some cases, folks were told incorrectly that all of their fees had been paid and they could drive again. That means a portion of those 13,000 people who received those letters were told they no longer owed any fees and fulfilled all the requirements of their suspension.

