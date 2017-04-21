DMV glitch informed some suspended drivers they could drive again
A spokesperson for the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles confirmed 13,000 incorrect orders of suspension were sent out to Virginians, and in some cases, folks were told incorrectly that all of their fees had been paid and they could drive again. That means a portion of those 13,000 people who received those letters were told they no longer owed any fees and fulfilled all the requirements of their suspension.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.
Add your comments below
Virginia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rat lungworm disease hits 2 more people in Hawaii
|Fri
|Nip
|1
|VA Property Tax Exemption for Elderly and Disab... (Oct '10)
|Apr 17
|Owoman
|1,379
|Goddard: Background checks don't infringe on an...
|Apr 14
|Marauder
|2
|One woman has stirred the pot at Ben's Chili Bo...
|Apr 13
|repeat and share
|1
|McDonnell's Ex-In-Law Transgendered (Jul '10)
|Apr 7
|andet1987
|42
|Democrats clamor to take on Rep. Comstock in no...
|Apr 5
|USA Today
|1
|Mendota Post Office meeting yields few answers (Sep '11)
|Apr 2
|Democrappy
|2
Find what you want!
Search Virginia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC