DMV Computer Glitch Reinstates Thousands of Suspended Licenses
A computer glitch at the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles has allowed thousands of drivers back on the road when they shouldn't be. The DMV confirms 13,000 orders of suspension that were incorrect were sent out between April 6 and April 19. Some of those people were told they no longer owed any fees and could drive again.
