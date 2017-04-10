Democratic Party Candidates Meeting with People in Charlottesville
The Charlottesville Democratic Committee hosted a candidate fair for the two seats up for grabs on City Council, and for the position of commonwealth's attorney. The candidates were set up tables inside the Central Branch of the Jefferson-Madison Regional Library Saturday, April 15, where voters could visit with them individually.
