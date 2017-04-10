CrossKeys' Cabernet Franc Part Of New...

CrossKeys' Cabernet Franc Part Of New Virginia Wine Lottery

18 hrs ago

The Virginia Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control, Virginia Wine Board and Virginia Tourism are celebrating Virginia Vineyard Month with a special lottery for six of the state's top wines, including one from CrossKeys Vineyards in Cross Keys, and a contest featuring a top prize of a vineyard getaway. From 9 a.m. Wednesday through 9 a.m. Friday, Virginians can enter an online lottery for the chance to buy one of 60 six-pack assortments of 2017 Governor's Cup Gold Medal wines.

