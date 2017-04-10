Cooper: Mining for pyrite in Douglas ...

Cooper: Mining for pyrite in Douglas County not a 'fool's' errand

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Douglas County Sentinel

Special The Sulphur Mining & Railroad Company pyrite mine in Douglas County showing the concentrating plant and dumps of waste rock and tailings. Special The Sulphur Mining & Railroad Company pyrite mine in Douglas County showing the concentrating plant and dumps of waste rock and tailings.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Douglas County Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Virginia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Goddard: Background checks don't infringe on an... Fri Marauder 2
News One woman has stirred the pot at Ben's Chili Bo... Apr 13 repeat and share 1
News McDonnell's Ex-In-Law Transgendered (Jul '10) Apr 7 andet1987 42
News Democrats clamor to take on Rep. Comstock in no... Apr 5 USA Today 1
News Mendota Post Office meeting yields few answers (Sep '11) Apr 2 Democrappy 2
News How Did Fla. Therapist Accused of S&M with Pati... (May '14) Mar 20 Tim 4
Courier post cherry hill sells out to crime boss Mar 19 Ken A 3
See all Virginia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Virginia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,313 • Total comments across all topics: 280,349,655

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC