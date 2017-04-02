Buy a pass to Busch Gardens Williamsburg, give ticket to local Boys & Girls Clubs
When you buy an annual pass online in April, you will give a ticket to the Boys & Girls Club of the Peninsula to be used throughout the summer for field trips. The Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeast Virginia and Boys & Girls Clubs of the Virginia Peninsula planted a garden in March at Busch Gardens.
