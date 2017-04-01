Bowser has a point: Va. and Md. governors have shown little leadership on Metro
D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser took a rare public swipe at the governors of Virginia and Maryland last week. She faulted them for studying Metro for the umpteenth time rather than finding it the money that everyone knows it needs.
