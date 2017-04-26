Bodies of Virginia Students, 14 and 1...

Bodies of Virginia Students, 14 and 16, Found in Submerged Car

16 hrs ago

Two Virginia teens died on their way to school Wednesday morning when their vehicle plunged off a bridge and into a river, according to WTVR. Cumberland County Public Schools officials identified the girls killed in the wreck as Michaela and Tyauna Woodson.

