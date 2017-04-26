Bodies of Virginia Students, 14 and 16, Found in Submerged Car
Two Virginia teens died on their way to school Wednesday morning when their vehicle plunged off a bridge and into a river, according to WTVR. Cumberland County Public Schools officials identified the girls killed in the wreck as Michaela and Tyauna Woodson.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTXL-TV Sacramento.
Comments
Add your comments below
Virginia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|thomas jefferson high school knows that class 7...
|1 hr
|NSA
|1
|Photos tell history of the country store (Mar '07)
|Tue
|Deborah Johnson F...
|4
|VA Property Tax Exemption for Elderly and Disab... (Oct '10)
|Tue
|tell no lies
|1,380
|Rat lungworm disease hits 2 more people in Hawaii
|Apr 21
|Nip
|1
|Goddard: Background checks don't infringe on an...
|Apr 14
|Marauder
|2
|One woman has stirred the pot at Ben's Chili Bo...
|Apr 13
|repeat and share
|1
|McDonnell's Ex-In-Law Transgendered (Jul '10)
|Apr 7
|andet1987
|42
Find what you want!
Search Virginia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC