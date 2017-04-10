Attorneys for man charged in shooting seek to leave case
Attorneys for a security guard charged with fatally shooting a 60-year-old man in Chesapeake are seeking to withdraw from the case. The Virginian-Pilot reports that defense attorneys say their communication with 22-year-old Jonathan Cromwell has "broken down" and they no longer feel like they can represent him.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.
Add your comments below
Virginia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|McDonnell's Ex-In-Law Transgendered (Jul '10)
|Apr 7
|andet1987
|42
|Democrats clamor to take on Rep. Comstock in no...
|Apr 5
|USA Today
|1
|Mendota Post Office meeting yields few answers (Sep '11)
|Apr 2
|Democrappy
|2
|How Did Fla. Therapist Accused of S&M with Pati... (May '14)
|Mar 20
|Tim
|4
|Courier post cherry hill sells out to crime boss
|Mar 19
|Ken A
|3
|Oh, Look - "More Illegal Aliens On Virginia Vot...
|Mar 15
|YouDidntBuildThat
|7
|gary clemons circuit court loundon cty virginia
|Mar 15
|JOHN
|1
Find what you want!
Search Virginia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC