Attorney General Morrisey Continues Mission to Protect Consumers in West Virginia
Attorney General Patrick Morrisey recently renewed a contract with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission to help protect West Virginians from potentially dangerous products. The CPSC Commissioning Program allows investigators with the Attorney General's Office to visit stores across the state and monitor for the presence of recalled products.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Huntington News.
Add your comments below
Virginia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|VA Property Tax Exemption for Elderly and Disab... (Oct '10)
|9 hr
|Owoman
|1,379
|Goddard: Background checks don't infringe on an...
|Apr 14
|Marauder
|2
|One woman has stirred the pot at Ben's Chili Bo...
|Apr 13
|repeat and share
|1
|McDonnell's Ex-In-Law Transgendered (Jul '10)
|Apr 7
|andet1987
|42
|Democrats clamor to take on Rep. Comstock in no...
|Apr 5
|USA Today
|1
|Mendota Post Office meeting yields few answers (Sep '11)
|Apr 2
|Democrappy
|2
|How Did Fla. Therapist Accused of S&M with Pati... (May '14)
|Mar 20
|Tim
|4
Find what you want!
Search Virginia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC