Attorney Gen. Herring Continues Fight Against Travel Ban On Appeal

Release from the Office of Attorney General Mark Herring: RICHMOND - Following their amicus brief opposing the Trump administration's request for a stay that would allow the second iteration of its Muslim ban to take effect, Attorney General Mark R. Herring and Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh, again leading a coalition of seventeen states, have filed a new amicus brief urging the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals to uphold the district court ruling that struck down the ban as unconstitutional. "We're continuing the fight because President Trump's Muslim ban is so antithetical to our values as Virginians and Americans and so potentially damaging to our Commonwealth and our residents," said Attorney General Herring.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC29.