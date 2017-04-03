AP's Abernathy receives VPA Lifetime ...

AP's Abernathy receives VPA Lifetime Achievement Award

5 hrs ago Read more: The Daily News-Record

Dorothy Abernathy, longtime Virginia bureau chief for The Associated Press, has been honored by The Virginia Press Association with its Lifetime Achievement Award for exceptional contributions to the newspaper industry. Abernathy, who was honored Saturday at the VPA's annual conference, is retiring in June after a 35-year career with the AP, including more than 30 years as bureau chief in Richmond.

