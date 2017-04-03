AP's Abernathy receives VPA Lifetime Achievement Award
Dorothy Abernathy, longtime Virginia bureau chief for The Associated Press, has been honored by The Virginia Press Association with its Lifetime Achievement Award for exceptional contributions to the newspaper industry. Abernathy, who was honored Saturday at the VPA's annual conference, is retiring in June after a 35-year career with the AP, including more than 30 years as bureau chief in Richmond.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.
Add your comments below
Virginia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|McDonnell's Ex-In-Law Transgendered (Jul '10)
|Fri
|andet1987
|42
|Democrats clamor to take on Rep. Comstock in no...
|Apr 5
|USA Today
|1
|Mendota Post Office meeting yields few answers (Sep '11)
|Apr 2
|Democrappy
|2
|How Did Fla. Therapist Accused of S&M with Pati... (May '14)
|Mar 20
|Tim
|4
|Courier post cherry hill sells out to crime boss
|Mar 19
|Ken A
|3
|Oh, Look - "More Illegal Aliens On Virginia Vot...
|Mar 15
|YouDidntBuildThat
|7
|gary clemons circuit court loundon cty virginia
|Mar 15
|JOHN
|1
Find what you want!
Search Virginia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC