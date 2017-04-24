Alexis Murphy is one of 630 a missing peoplea in Virginia
With the signing of a resolution Monday morning, Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe proclaimed April 29 as Virginia Missing Persons Day. State officials said there were currently 630 open missing persons cases in Virginia.
