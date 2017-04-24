A Record Number Of Virginians Have Gotten Their Voting Rights Back, Governor Says
After the state Supreme Court said he couldn't issue a blanket order, the governor pledged to restore the rights individually. Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe said on Friday that he had restored voting rights to more people in his state than any other governor in American history.
