A Baby Dies in Virginia
Doctor John Harding was on call when the patient arrived. Twenty-four weeks pregnant, she was bleeding and in pain, suffering from a condition known as a placental abruption, where the placenta detaches from the inner walls of the uterus and triggers premature labor.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reason Magazine.
Comments
Add your comments below
Virginia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mendota Post Office meeting yields few answers (Sep '11)
|5 hr
|Democrappy
|2
|How Did Fla. Therapist Accused of S&M with Pati... (May '14)
|Mar 20
|Tim
|4
|Courier post cherry hill sells out to crime boss
|Mar 19
|Ken A
|3
|Oh, Look - "More Illegal Aliens On Virginia Vot...
|Mar 15
|YouDidntBuildThat
|7
|gary clemons circuit court loundon cty virginia
|Mar 15
|JOHN
|1
|Susan J Inabinett Insane?
|Mar 6
|Maybe
|1
|Editorial: Getting the history of African-Ameri...
|Mar 5
|The Gleaming Axe
|21
Find what you want!
Search Virginia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC