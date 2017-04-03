16-year-old driver killed in head-on collision in Sussex County

According to Virginia State Police, the crash occurred on Route 301, south of Route 40 at 4:40 p.m. Police say the 16-year-old driver was in a 1996 Honda Accord and traveling northbound on Route 301 when he crossed the center line into the southbound lane and hit a 1998 Ford Ranger head-on.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.