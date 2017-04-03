16-year-old driver killed in head-on collision in Sussex County
According to Virginia State Police, the crash occurred on Route 301, south of Route 40 at 4:40 p.m. Police say the 16-year-old driver was in a 1996 Honda Accord and traveling northbound on Route 301 when he crossed the center line into the southbound lane and hit a 1998 Ford Ranger head-on.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.
Add your comments below
Virginia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mendota Post Office meeting yields few answers (Sep '11)
|Sun
|Democrappy
|2
|How Did Fla. Therapist Accused of S&M with Pati... (May '14)
|Mar 20
|Tim
|4
|Courier post cherry hill sells out to crime boss
|Mar 19
|Ken A
|3
|Oh, Look - "More Illegal Aliens On Virginia Vot...
|Mar 15
|YouDidntBuildThat
|7
|gary clemons circuit court loundon cty virginia
|Mar 15
|JOHN
|1
|Susan J Inabinett Insane?
|Mar 6
|Maybe
|1
|Editorial: Getting the history of African-Ameri...
|Mar 5
|The Gleaming Axe
|21
Find what you want!
Search Virginia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC