When it comes to traffic law, speeders narrow their vision
Interpretation of the news based on evidence, including data, as well as anticipating how events might unfold based on past events Traveling on Interstate 66 would be so much quicker if other drivers would just get out of the way. While the District works on a Vision Zero plan to slow down drivers and end traffic fatalities, the Virginia General Assembly is working on a bill that - at least in the wishful thinking of some supporters - will enhance their freedom to speed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Add your comments below
Virginia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Editorial: Getting the history of African-Ameri...
|9 min
|FREEWAY
|5
|Virginia Central Railway Trail continues to inc...
|Mar 2
|slfafdjlad
|1
|Weird News: Toilet Rat, Shopping Drones, and 'S... (Nov '13)
|Mar 2
|Flying Phart
|5
|Jesse Jackson, in Virginia, talks about Trump's...
|Feb 23
|slick willie expl...
|2
|Gannett News Sued for Harassment
|Feb 22
|Victim
|1
|David Brat heckled, booed by angry constituents...
|Feb 21
|Ex Senator Santpo...
|1
|Anti-choice forces are relentless. Like it or n... (Feb '12)
|Feb 21
|el chapo Gorka
|1,149
Find what you want!
Search Virginia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC