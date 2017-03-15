West Virginia Republicans want to gut...

West Virginia Republicans want to gut mine safety rules as Trump looks to loosen federal standards

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: The Raw Story

A bill under consideration by the West Virginia Senate would eliminate mine safety enforcement as the White House considers weakening federal health and safety standards. The Republican-backed legislation would strip regulators of their authority to write health and safety regulations, and mine operators wouldn't be fined for violating those standards, reported the Charleston Gazette-Mail .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Raw Story.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Virginia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
gary clemons circuit court loundon cty virginia 5 hr JOHN 1
News Oh, Look - "More Illegal Aliens On Virginia Vot... 7 hr Righty01 4
Poll Susan J Inabinett Insane? Mar 6 Maybe 1
News Editorial: Getting the history of African-Ameri... Mar 5 The Gleaming Axe 21
News Virginia Central Railway Trail continues to inc... Mar 2 slfafdjlad 1
News Weird News: Toilet Rat, Shopping Drones, and 'S... (Nov '13) Mar 2 Flying Phart 5
News Jesse Jackson, in Virginia, talks about Trump's... Feb 23 slick willie expl... 2
See all Virginia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Virginia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. China
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Ireland
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,410 • Total comments across all topics: 279,573,962

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC