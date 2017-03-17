West Virginia Overdose Deaths Up 13% in 2016
Fatal drug overdoses in West Virginia continued to rise last year and its overdose death rate still far outpaces any other state in the country. A Feb. 13 analysis by the West Virginia Health Statistics Center shows at least 818 people in the state died of drug overdoses in 2016 - four times the number that occurred in 2001 and a nearly 13 percent increase over the 725 who died of overdoses in 2015.
