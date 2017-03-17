West Virginia Overdose Deaths Up 13% ...

West Virginia Overdose Deaths Up 13% in 2016

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Insurance Journal West

Fatal drug overdoses in West Virginia continued to rise last year and its overdose death rate still far outpaces any other state in the country. A Feb. 13 analysis by the West Virginia Health Statistics Center shows at least 818 people in the state died of drug overdoses in 2016 - four times the number that occurred in 2001 and a nearly 13 percent increase over the 725 who died of overdoses in 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Insurance Journal West.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Virginia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Oh, Look - "More Illegal Aliens On Virginia Vot... Wed YouDidntBuildThat 7
gary clemons circuit court loundon cty virginia Wed JOHN 1
Poll Susan J Inabinett Insane? Mar 6 Maybe 1
News Editorial: Getting the history of African-Ameri... Mar 5 The Gleaming Axe 21
News Virginia Central Railway Trail continues to inc... Mar 2 slfafdjlad 1
News Weird News: Toilet Rat, Shopping Drones, and 'S... (Nov '13) Mar 2 Flying Phart 5
News Jesse Jackson, in Virginia, talks about Trump's... Feb 23 slick willie expl... 2
See all Virginia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Virginia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Ireland
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,159 • Total comments across all topics: 279,621,030

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC