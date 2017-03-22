Warner: We have to talk to Paul Manafort

Virginia Sen. Mark Warner pledged on Tuesday that he would press President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman Paul Manafort for answers. The Democratic senator and ranking member on the Senate intelligence committee said on CNN's Erin Burnett "OutFront" that allegations about Manafort's dealings in Ukraine and other open questions meant that the committee would speak with him as part of its probe into alleged Russian interference in the presidential campaigns and collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia.

