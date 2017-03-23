Virginia to honor George Washingtona s Whiskey
Gov. Terry McAuliffe recently signed legislation recognizing Washington's rye whiskey produced at his Mount Vernon estate as the official state spirit. Washington was urged by his farm manager, James Anderson, to try distilling whiskey at Mount Vernon, according to the bill.
