Virginia State Police to investigate ...

Virginia State Police to investigate new allegations in Jamycheal Mitchell's death

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: WTKR-TV Norfolk

The Office of the Commonwealth's Attorney has asked Virginia State Police to investigate new allegations made regarding circumstances surrounding Jamycheal Mitchell's death at Hampton Roads Regional Jail. "Once this process is concluded and once all findings have been turned over to the Commonwealth's Attorney, there will be a review and final prosecutorial determination," said a spokesperson for the Office of the Commonwealth's Attorney.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Virginia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News How Did Fla. Therapist Accused of S&M with Pati... (May '14) Mon Tim 4
Courier post cherry hill sells out to crime boss Mar 19 Ken A 3
News Oh, Look - "More Illegal Aliens On Virginia Vot... Mar 15 YouDidntBuildThat 7
gary clemons circuit court loundon cty virginia Mar 15 JOHN 1
Poll Susan J Inabinett Insane? Mar 6 Maybe 1
News Editorial: Getting the history of African-Ameri... Mar 5 The Gleaming Axe 21
News Virginia Central Railway Trail continues to inc... Mar 2 slfafdjlad 1
See all Virginia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Virginia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Wall Street
  4. Syria
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,257 • Total comments across all topics: 279,719,425

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC