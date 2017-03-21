Virginia State Police to investigate new allegations in Jamycheal Mitchell's death
The Office of the Commonwealth's Attorney has asked Virginia State Police to investigate new allegations made regarding circumstances surrounding Jamycheal Mitchell's death at Hampton Roads Regional Jail. "Once this process is concluded and once all findings have been turned over to the Commonwealth's Attorney, there will be a review and final prosecutorial determination," said a spokesperson for the Office of the Commonwealth's Attorney.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.
Add your comments below
Virginia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How Did Fla. Therapist Accused of S&M with Pati... (May '14)
|Mon
|Tim
|4
|Courier post cherry hill sells out to crime boss
|Mar 19
|Ken A
|3
|Oh, Look - "More Illegal Aliens On Virginia Vot...
|Mar 15
|YouDidntBuildThat
|7
|gary clemons circuit court loundon cty virginia
|Mar 15
|JOHN
|1
|Susan J Inabinett Insane?
|Mar 6
|Maybe
|1
|Editorial: Getting the history of African-Ameri...
|Mar 5
|The Gleaming Axe
|21
|Virginia Central Railway Trail continues to inc...
|Mar 2
|slfafdjlad
|1
Find what you want!
Search Virginia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC