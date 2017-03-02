Virginia skimming suspects arrested re-entering U.S.
Police arrested a group of Cuban immigrants flying home to Florida in connection to a series of credit card skimming crimes that targeted Virginia businesses. The group was accused of racking up $18,000 worth of charges from credit card numbers stolen in Louisa last December.
