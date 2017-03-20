Virginia Senators Calling for Rejecti...

Virginia Senators Calling for Rejection of Chesapeake Bay Budget Cuts

15 hrs ago Read more: NBC29

Virginia Democratic Senators Tim Kaine and Mark Warner are calling on their colleagues to reject federal cuts concerning the Chesapeake Bay. Warner says he believes there's a way to address concerns about the federal deficit level.

