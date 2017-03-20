Virginia Senators Calling for Rejection of Chesapeake Bay Budget Cuts
Virginia Democratic Senators Tim Kaine and Mark Warner are calling on their colleagues to reject federal cuts concerning the Chesapeake Bay. Warner says he believes there's a way to address concerns about the federal deficit level.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC29.
Comments
Add your comments below
Virginia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How Did Fla. Therapist Accused of S&M with Pati... (May '14)
|20 hr
|Tim
|4
|Courier post cherry hill sells out to crime boss
|Sun
|Ken A
|3
|Oh, Look - "More Illegal Aliens On Virginia Vot...
|Mar 15
|YouDidntBuildThat
|7
|gary clemons circuit court loundon cty virginia
|Mar 15
|JOHN
|1
|Susan J Inabinett Insane?
|Mar 6
|Maybe
|1
|Editorial: Getting the history of African-Ameri...
|Mar 5
|The Gleaming Axe
|21
|Virginia Central Railway Trail continues to inc...
|Mar 2
|slfafdjlad
|1
Find what you want!
Search Virginia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC