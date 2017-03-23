Virginia sees slower population growth
Virginia's population is increasing only half as fast as it was at the start of the decade, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. From 2010 to 2011, the commonwealth's population grew by more than 1 percent.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.
Comments
Add your comments below
Virginia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How Did Fla. Therapist Accused of S&M with Pati... (May '14)
|Mar 20
|Tim
|4
|Courier post cherry hill sells out to crime boss
|Mar 19
|Ken A
|3
|Oh, Look - "More Illegal Aliens On Virginia Vot...
|Mar 15
|YouDidntBuildThat
|7
|gary clemons circuit court loundon cty virginia
|Mar 15
|JOHN
|1
|Susan J Inabinett Insane?
|Mar 6
|Maybe
|1
|Editorial: Getting the history of African-Ameri...
|Mar 5
|The Gleaming Axe
|21
|Virginia Central Railway Trail continues to inc...
|Mar 2
|slfafdjlad
|1
Find what you want!
Search Virginia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC