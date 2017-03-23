Virginia sees slower population growth

11 hrs ago

Virginia's population is increasing only half as fast as it was at the start of the decade, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. From 2010 to 2011, the commonwealth's population grew by more than 1 percent.

Comments made yesterday: 25,592

