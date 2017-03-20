Virginia Schools Kick Off Campaign to Encourage Safe Teen Driving
The campaign "Arrive Alive" focuses on the increased risk of teen driver crashes during the spring and summer months and during prom and graduation. Salem, VA More teen drivers in Virginia will be involved in traffic crashes between the months of May and August than any other time of the year, statistics show.
