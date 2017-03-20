Virginia Schools Kick Off Campaign to...

Virginia Schools Kick Off Campaign to Encourage Safe Teen Driving

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: NBC29

The campaign "Arrive Alive" focuses on the increased risk of teen driver crashes during the spring and summer months and during prom and graduation. Salem, VA More teen drivers in Virginia will be involved in traffic crashes between the months of May and August than any other time of the year, statistics show.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC29.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Virginia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News How Did Fla. Therapist Accused of S&M with Pati... (May '14) 23 hr Tim 4
Courier post cherry hill sells out to crime boss Sun Ken A 3
News Oh, Look - "More Illegal Aliens On Virginia Vot... Mar 15 YouDidntBuildThat 7
gary clemons circuit court loundon cty virginia Mar 15 JOHN 1
Poll Susan J Inabinett Insane? Mar 6 Maybe 1
News Editorial: Getting the history of African-Ameri... Mar 5 The Gleaming Axe 21
News Virginia Central Railway Trail continues to inc... Mar 2 slfafdjlad 1
See all Virginia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Virginia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,428 • Total comments across all topics: 279,712,163

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC